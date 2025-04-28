CFL’s Argonauts Add Shedeur Sanders To Negotiating List

The Toronto Argonauts added QB Shedeur Sanders to their negotiation list on Monday, according to Dave Naylor.

This gives the Argonauts exclusive negotiating rights for Sanders should he ever become available for them to sign.

Toronto previously had Sanders on their negotiations list before eventually removing his name.

Sanders became the talk of the 2025 draft, as he was expected to be a first-round pick but wound up sliding all the way to the fifth round after the Browns opted to trade up for him.

Sanders will sign a four-year rookie contract with Cleveland and his focus is obviously on putting together an NFL career. Odds are slim he will ever consider playing in the CFL, but should it come to that, the Argonauts are the team to watch.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season. The Browns used the No. 144 overall pick on Sanders during the 2025 NFL draft.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.