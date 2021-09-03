Chargers Activate DB Ryan Smith From COVID-19 List, Sign Two To PS

The Los Angeles Chargers officially activated DB Ryan Smith from the COVID-19 list on Friday and signed DB Brandon Facyson and DT Forrest Merrill to their practice squad.

Smith, 27, was drafted by the Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2016 draft out of North Carolina Central. He signed a four-year, $2.932 million contract with a $592,160 signing bonus.

Tampa Bay re-signed Smith last year to a one-year, $1.75 million contract before joining the Chargers this past March.

In 2020, Smith appeared in all 16 games for the Buccaneers and recorded four tackles and no interceptions.