Chargers Announce Five Moves For Monday Night Football

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have placed CB Deane Leonard on injured reserve and promoted CBs Dicaprio Bootle and Shaun Wade to the active roster.

Los Angeles also elevated OL Sam Mustipher and WR Jalen Reagor from the practice squad to the active roster.

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Chargers also re-signed S Tony Jefferson to the practice squad.

Bootle, 26, signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

He signed onto Kansas City’s practice squad and bounced on and off the Chiefs’ active roster before joining the Panthers. Carolina cut him coming out of the preseason this year and he caught on with the Chargers.

In 2023, Bootle appeared in eight games for the Panthers and recorded 14 total tackles and two pass deflections.