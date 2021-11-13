Chargers Announce Five Moves Including Activating LB Kenneth Murray From IR

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Saturday that they’ve activated LB Kenneth Murray from injured reserve and placed CB Ryan Smith on injured reserve.

The Chargers also elevated CB Cole Christiansen, WR Maurice Ffrench and CB Kiondre Thomas to their active roster for Sunday’s game.

Murray, 22, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and earned second-team All-American honors before the Chargers traded up with the Patriots to select him with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Murray signed a four-year, $12,974,941 rookie contract that includes a $6,996,321 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth year for the Chargers to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Murray has appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded 19 tackles.