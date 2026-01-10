Chargers Announce Four Moves For Wildcard Game

The Los Angeles Chargers made a series of roster moves on Saturday for the Wildcard game.

The full list includes:

Chargers activated TE Tucker Fisk from injured reserve

from injured reserve Chargers elevated WR Dalevon Campbell and DB Isas Waxter from their practice squad

and DB from their practice squad Chargers placed WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith on injured reserve

Fisk, 26, went undrafted out of Stanford in 2022. At the beginning of 2023, he signed a futures deal with the Falcons.

He debuted with Atlanta in Week 7 of that season and was signed to the active roster in December 2023.

The Falcons opted to release Fisk last year and he eventually signed on with the Chargers in August. Los Angeles brought him back on a exclusive rights free agent deal last offseason.

In 2025, Fisk appeared in 10 games for the Chargers and caught two passes for 19 yards.