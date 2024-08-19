Chargers Announce Four Roster Moves

The Chargers announced four roster moves on Monday, including signing LB Frank Ginda and waiving QB Max Duggan.

The team also signed S Jalyn Phillips and waived WR Leon Johnson.

Ginda, 27, wound up signing on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of San Jose State in 2018. Unfortunately, the Cardinals elected to cut Ginda a few months later.

After a brief stint with the Dolphins, Ginda appeared in the AAF before joining the Saints and then heading to the XFL and USFL.

He was named the 2023 USFL Defensive Player of the Year and led the entire league in tackles as a member of the Michigan Panthers. He then signed on with the Falcons and bounced on and off their practice squad before becoming a free agent.

Ginda is yet to appear in an NFL game.

Duggan, 23, was a Heisman trophy finalist and led TCU to the national championship game during his senior year. He was also a first-team All-Big-12 selection, unanimous second-team All-American and the Big-12 Player of the Year.

The Chargers drafted Duggan in the seventh round of the 2023 draft. He signed a four-year, $3.9 million rookie contract with Los Angeles, but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Since then, Duggan has been on and off of the Chargers’ roster, returning on a futures contract for the 2024 season.

Throughout his four-year career at TCU, Duggan appeared in 47 total games. He completed 739 of his 1,225 pass attempts (60%) for 9,618 yards, 73 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions. He also added 1,856 rushing yards on 488 attempts (3.8 avg) and an additional 28 touchdowns.