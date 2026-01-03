Chargers Announce Four Week 18 Moves, Promote S Marcus Maye

The Los Angeles Chargers announced a series of roster moves for their Week 18 game against the Broncos.

The full list includes:

Chargers signed S Marcus Maye to their active roster.

to their active roster. Chargers placed CB Nikko Reed on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Chargers elevated OL Branson Taylor and QB DJ Uiagalelei to their active roster.

Maye, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $6.554 million contract that included $4.134 million guaranteed in 2020.

The Jets used their franchise tag on Maye which cost them $10.5 million for the 2021 season. He landed on the injured reserve after six games due to a torn Achilles.

The Saints signed Maye to a three-year, $28.5 million deal in 2022. He was cut after two seasons and later signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins. Miami waived him in late November and he was claimed by the Chargers.

In 2024, Maye appeared in 11 games for the Dolphins and four games for the Chargers. he recorded 42 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and three pass deflections.