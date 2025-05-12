Chargers Announce Two Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Monday that they’ve signed WR Dalevon Campbell and placed OL Bucky Williams on waivers.

Campbell began his college career at Illinois before transferring to Nevada for the 2022 season. He finished his college career at South Carolina.

Campbell wound up going undrafted this past April but was invited to tryout for the Chargers during their rookie minicamp.

For his college career, Campbell appeared in 60 games and made 21 starts, catching 88 passes for 1,471 yards and three touchdowns.