Chargers Claim DB Trey Marshall & DT Eric Banks Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers officially claimed DT Eric Banks off of waivers from the Rams and DB Trey Marshall from the Broncos, per Tom Pelissero.

Marshall, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Florida State back in 2018. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to the Broncos practice squad.

Marshall managed to make the 53-man roster each of the past two seasons and re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent the past three years including this offseason but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2020, Marshall appeared in 12 games for the Broncos and recorded five total tackles.