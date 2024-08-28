Chargers Claim RB Hassan Haskins Off Waivers From Titans

The Los Angeles Chargers officially claimed RB Hassan Haskins off of waivers from the Titans on Wednesday.

Haskins, 24, was drafted in the fourth round out of Michigan by the Titans with the No. 131 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4.8 million rookie contract when Tennessee cut him loose this week as they trimmed down to the 53-man limit.

Haskins missed all of last season after landing on injured reserve coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Haskins appeared in 15 games for the Titans and rushed 25 times for 83 yards (3.7 YPC) and no touchdowns. He added 11 receptions on 12 targets for 57 yards.