Chargers Complete Interview With Joe Hortiz For GM Job

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Saturday that they’ve completed an interview with Joe Hortiz for general manager.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Chargers’ job:

Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Requested Interview) Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown (Requested Interview) Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland (Requested Interview) Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Requested Interview) Bears co-director of player personnel Jeff King (Requested Interview) Chargers interim GM JoJo Wooden (Interviewed) Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz (Interviewed)

Hortiz, 49, is in his 20thseason with the Ravens and seventh as Baltimore’s director of college scouting. He joined the organization in 1998 and spent eight years as a scout before becoming a national scout for three seasons.

He was promoted to director of college scouting in 2009 before becoming Baltimore’s director of player personnel in 2015.

We’ll have more information on the Chargers’ GM search as the news is available.