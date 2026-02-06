Chargers Could Hire Adam Gase As Offensive Assistant

Matt Zenitz reports that former Jets and Dolphins HC Adam Gase has emerged as a possibility to be hired as a Chargers’ offensive assistant coach.

Gase has been out of NFL coaching since 2020, so this would be a very intriguing hire by Jim Harbaugh as his staff.

Gase, 47, began his NFL coaching career with the Lions back in 2003 as a scouting assistant. He spent five years in Detroit before taking a job with the 49ers for the 2008 season.

The Broncos would later hire Gase as their WRs coach and he worked his way up to offensive coordinator before they replaced their coaching staff in 2015. Gase spent a year with the Bears before the Dolphins hired him as their head coach in 2016.

The Dolphins elected to fire Gase after the 2018 season and he managed to secure the Jets’ job soon after. New York moved on from Gase after two seasons.

During his two years with the Jets, Gase has led them to a record of 9-23 (28 percent) and no playoff appearances.