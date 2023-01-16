Chargers Could Keep HC Brandon Staley, But With Significant Staff Changes

According to Jordan Schultz, the Chargers are strongly considering keeping HC Brandon Staley even after disappointing ends to the past two seasons.

However, the catch could be that Staley will be required to shake up his coaching staff with significant changes. Schultz says he’ll meet with ownership in the near future.

Usually significant changes mean firing one of the coordinators. Chargers OC Joe Lombardi has come under fire quite a bit for his conservative passing attack. Staley has a heavy hand in the defense, but perhaps ownership is unhappy with the job DC Renaldo Hill is doing.

Should the Chargers move on from Staley, former Saints HC Sean Payton is widely believed to be heavily interested in taking the job.

Staley, 40 began his coaching career at Northern Illinois in 2006 and worked for a number of schools including St. Thomas, Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, Tennessee, James Madison and John Carroll before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Bears in 2017.

Staley followed Vic Fangio to Denver after he was hired as head coach. Staley coached outside linebackers for three years before the Rams hired him as their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

He spent one season in the role before the Chargers hired him as head coach in 2021.

In two years on the job, Staley has a record of 19-15 (.559 win percentage) with one playoff appearance in Los Angeles.

We’ll have more on the Chargers coaching situation as the news is available.