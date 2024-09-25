Chargers Could Shut QB Justin Herbert Down Until Bye Week

The Chargers have contemplated shutting QB Justin Herbert down through the bye week as he deals with a high ankle sprain, according to Ian Rapoport.
Herbert said he “doesn’t think that’s the way we’re heading.” He has also been participating in 7 on 7 drills and doesn’t feel as much pain.
He was officially a limited participant in practice on Wednesday.
Herbert, 26, was taken with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Chargers. He signed a four-year, $26,578,754 rookie contract that included a $16,890,003 signing bonus.
The Chargers picked Herbert’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season before signing him to a five-year, $262.5 million extension.
In 2024, Herbert has appeared in three games for the Chargers, completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 399 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!
An important piece of missing information in this article.