Chargers Could Shut QB Justin Herbert Down Until Bye Week

The Chargers have contemplated shutting QB Justin Herbert down through the bye week as he deals with a high ankle sprain, according to Ian Rapoport.

Herbert said he “doesn’t think that’s the way we’re heading.” He has also been participating in 7 on 7 drills and doesn’t feel as much pain.

He was officially a limited participant in practice on Wednesday.

Herbert, 26, was taken with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Chargers. He signed a four-year, $26,578,754 rookie contract that included a $16,890,003 signing bonus.

The Chargers picked Herbert’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season before signing him to a five-year, $262.5 million extension.

In 2024, Herbert has appeared in three games for the Chargers, completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 399 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.