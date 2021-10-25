Chargers Designate DL Justin Jones To Return From IR

The Los Angeles Chargers have officially designated DL Justin Jones to return from injured reserve on Monday, per Aaron Wilson.

This opens a three-week window of time for the Chargers to activate him from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.

Jones, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Chargers back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $3.6 million contract with Los Angeles.

Jones is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Jones has appeared in one game for the Chargers and recorded one tackle.