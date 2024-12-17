Chargers Designate TE Hayden Hurst To Return From IR

According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, the Chargers are designating TE Hayden Hurst to return from injured reserve.

This opens a 21-day window for Hurst to return to practice and get activated to the 53-man roster or he will revert to injured reserve for the rest of the season. Hurst has been out since Week 10 with a hip injury.

Hurst, 31, was drafted with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He played out the final year of a four-year, $11.036 million rookie contract, including a $6.106 million signing bonus.

After Hurst spent two seasons with Baltimore, the Ravens traded him to Atlanta along with a fourth-round pick in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick, all in the 2020 draft.

Hurst was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals. Carolina then signed him to a three-year, $21.75 million deal and released him in March 2024. Hurst signed with the Chargers shortly after.

In 2024, Hurst has appeared in seven games and recorded seven receptions for 65 yards (9.3 YPC).