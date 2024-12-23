Chargers Designating RB J.K. Dobbins To Return

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh announced the team is designating RB J.K. Dobbins to return from injured reserve, per Kris Rhim.

This opens up a three-week window for Dobbins to practice with the team before he has to be added back to the active roster.

He’s missed the past four weeks with an MCL sprain after he tweaked his knee on a run.

Dobbins, 25, was drafted in the second round out of Ohio State by the Ravens in 2020. He finished the final year of a four-year, $5,729,436 rookie contract that included a $1,726,862 signing bonus.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year deal with the Chargers.

In 2024, Dobbins has appeared in 11 games for the Chargers and rushed 158 times for 766 yards (4.8 YPC) and eight touchdowns to go along with 28 catches on 34 targets for 134 yards.