Chargers Elevate K Taylor Bertolet & WR Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Saturday that they’ve elevated WR Michael Bandy and K Taylor Bertolet to their active roster for Week 5’s game against the Browns.

Bertolet, 29, originally signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2016. He was waived by the Rams coming out of the preseason.

From there, Bertolet had brief stints with the Broncos, Jets, Panthers and Vikings. He was on the Panthers practice squad in September before recently joining the Chargers.

At Texas A&M, Bertolet converted 37 of 56 field goal attempts (66.1 percent) to go along with 128 of 138 extra point attempts (92.8 percent) over the course of three seasons and 32 games.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.