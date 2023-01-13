Chargers Elevate RB Larry Rountree & DT David Moa For Wildcard Game

The Los Angeles Chargers officially elevated RB Larry Rountree and DT David Moa to their active roster for their Wildcard game.

Rountree, 24, was a sixth-round pick by the Chargers out of Missouri in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the team and played his way onto the active roster as a rookie but was among their final roster cuts this offseason.

The Chargers later signed Rountree to their practice squad and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2022, Rountree has appeared in four games for the Chargers and rushed for 19 yards on 13 carries (1.5 YPC) to go along with two receptions for 14 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

Moa, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Boise State but later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Vikings.

He was released by the Vikings and caught on with the Falcons’ practice squad, but was unfortunately released once again. Moa was scheduled to work out with the Broncos but elected to cancel in order to accept an offer from the Giants.

Moa then caught on with the Chargers’ practice squad during the 2022 season and has bounced on and off the active roster.

In 2022, Moa appeared in one game for the Chargers but recorded no statistics.