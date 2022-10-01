Chargers Elevating WR Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they are elevating WR Michael Bandy to the active roster for Week 4.

we’ve elevated michael bandy ahead of tomorrow's game. → https://t.co/mq2zUbciGs pic.twitter.com/Mx9vVQUotX — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 1, 2022

Bandy, 24, went undrafted out of San Diego back in 2020 before signing with the Chargers.

He has bounced on and off of their practice squad ever since and is being called up due to the team’s injuries at wide receiver.

In 2021, Bandy appeared in one game for the Chargers and returned four kicks for 88 yards.