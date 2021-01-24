Chargers Expected To Hire Saints QBs Coach Joe Lombardi As Offensive Coordinator

Adam Schefter reports that Saints QBs coach Joe Lombardi “is tracking to become” the next offensive coordinator of the Chargers.

Chargers new HC Brandon Staley is working to fill out his roster and it appears as though Lombardi will get one of the top jobs.

Schefter notes that Staley used to play quarterback at Dayton after Lombardi coached the team’s defensive line.

The Seahawks were reportedly interested in Lombardi as well.

Lombardi, 49, began his coaching career at Dayton back in 1996 as their DL coach. From there, he worked for a number of schools before eventually taking his first NFL coaching job with the Falcons in 2006 as a defensive assistant.

The Saints would hire Lombardi a year later and he worked his way up to QBs coach before being hired as the Lions’ offensive coordinator for the 2014 season. He was replaced after two seasons and returned to the Saints as their QBs coach in 2016.