Chargers GM: ‘Keenan Allen Isn’t Going Anywhere’

On Wednesday, Chargers GM Tom Telesco told reporters that “Keenan Allen isn’t going anywhere,” despite speculation that the veteran receiver would be a trade or release candidate this offseason.

“Keenan Allen, to me, he’s our Andre Reed. He’s our Charlie Joiner,” Telesco said, via NFL.com. “He’s an incredible football player. We have a great quarterback and we need weapons around him. There’s never been any thought of that.”

As explained by our very own Logan Ulrich, the Chargers are tight up against the cap and there are a few veterans who could provide a ton of savings if they’re released.

Allen happens to be one of the few cap relief options for the Chargers, as he’s due $15.5 million in base salary, $1.5 million of which is guaranteed, and a $3.5 million roster bonus that is due on March 21.

If the Chargers were to cut or trade him before then, they would save $14.8 million against the cap.

However, Telesco has made it clear that they will look for cap relief elsewhere.

Allen, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Chargers back in 2013. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $46.671 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed when the Chargers signed him to a four-year, $80 million extension.

In 2022, Allen appeared in 10 games for the Chargers and caught 66 passes for 752 yards receiving and four touchdowns.