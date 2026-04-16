Chargers Have Broached Extensions For S Derwin James, OLB Tuli Tuipulotu

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz said the team has discussed contract extensions for S Derwin James and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu, per Kris Rhim.

He added the plan is to buckle down and work to get those done once the draft is in the books.

Tuipulotu is entering the final year of his rookie contract and had a breakout double-digit sack season in 2025. James is due $14.5 million on top of $3 million he’s already earned in a contract year for him as well in 2026.

James, 29, is the former 17th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Chargers out of Florida State. He finished the fourth year of a four-year, $12.388 million dollar rookie contract that included a $7.090 million dollar signing bonus.

He returned in 2021 after missing all but five games of the 2019 season and missed the entire 2020 season due to injury. The Chargers then picked up his fifth-year option back in April of 2021.

James later signed a four-year, $76.4 million extension with the Chargers back in 2022. He’s entering the final year of that deal and slated to make a base salary of $14.5 million in 2026.

In 2025, James appeared in 16 games for the Chargers and recorded 94 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, three interceptions and seven pass deflections.

Tuipulotu, 23, was the Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 as well as the winner of the Morris Trophy and a unanimous All-American following his final season at USC.

The Chargers drafted him with the No. 54 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $6,571,383 rookie contract that included a $1,779,188 signing bonus.

In 2025, Tuipulotu appeared in 16 games for the Chargers and recorded 49 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and three pass deflections.

We’ll have more on James and Tuipulotu as the news is available.