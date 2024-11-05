Chargers Have Some Interest In Patriots WR K.J. Osborn

According to Mike Giardi, the Chargers are one of the teams he’s heard have had some interest in trading for Patriots WR K.J. Osborn.

Jordan Schultz adds he’s heard Osborn has been the subject of trade interest ahead of the deadline.

Los Angeles has been mentioned for a few weeks now as having an interest in adding to its receiving corps.

Meanwhile Osborn has slipped down the pecking order behind younger players in New England and would likely welcome a chance at a bigger role elsewhere.

Osborn, 27, was a four-year starter at Miami and led the team in receiving before being selected by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year deal worth $3,562,773 that included a signing bonus of $267,773. After playing out that contract, he signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in 2024.

In 2024, Osborn has appeared in six games for the Patriots and caught seven passes on 17 targets for 57 yards and a touchdown.

