Chargers Hiring Doug Nussmeier As QB Coach

According to Dianna Russini, the Chargers are hiring Doug Nussmeier as their next quarterback coach.

He held the same role for Chargers OC Kellen Moore when the two were in Dallas together previously.

Nussmeier, 52, played five seasons in the NFL for the Saints and Colts before taking a coaching job with the BC Lions of the CFL in 2001. He accepted his first NFL coaching job in 2006 when the Rams hired him as their QBs coach.

From there, Nussmeier coached for a number of universities including Fresno State, Washington, Alabama, Michigan and Florida. The Cowboys hired him as their TEs coach in 2018 and he took over as QB coach in 2020.