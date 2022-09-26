Chargers LT Rashawn Slater Out For 2022 With Torn Biceps

According to Tom Pelissero, Chargers LT Rashawn Slater will miss the rest of the 2022 season with a torn biceps tendon.

Slater was hurt early in the 38-10 loss to the Jaguars in Week 3 and now will not return until 2023.

It’s a huge loss for the Chargers, as Slater was an ascending player tasked with protecting QB Justin Herbert who is already playing through damaged ribs.

Slater, 23, was a three-year starter at Northwestern. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. The Chargers drafted Slater with pick No. 13 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Slater signed a four-year, $16,631,757 contract with the Chargers that includes a $9,455,823 signing bonus. The Chargers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Slater appeared in three games for the Chargers at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 3 tackle out of 70 qualifying players.