Chargers Make Five Moves, Activate OLB Khalil Mack & LB Denzel Perryman

The Los Angeles Chargers announced a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 7 matchup with the Colts.

The full list includes:

Chargers activated OLB Khalil Mack and LB Denzel Perryman from injured reserve.

and LB from injured reserve. Chargers waived OLB Caleb Murphy .

. Chargers signed LS Rick Lovato to their practice squad.

to their practice squad. Chargers elevated LS Rick Lovato and RB Nyheim Hines from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

and RB from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. Chargers released WR Jalen Reagor from their practice squad.

Mack, 34, is a former first-round pick by Raiders back in 2014 out of Buffalo. Mack played out the final year of his four-year, $18,677,002 deal, and the Raiders picked up his fifth-year option.

The Raiders later traded Mack to the Bears in a deal that included two first-round picks. Mack signed a six-year, $141 million extension that included $90 million guaranteed with Chicago.

In 2022, Mack was dealt to the Chargers in exchange for draft compensation after four seasons in Chicago. After finishing out the remainder of his contract, Mack re-upped with the Chargers on a one-year, $18 million deal for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Mack has appeared in two games for the Chargers, recording two total tackles and a sack.