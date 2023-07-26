Chargers Make Four Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Wednesday that they’ve activated WR Pokey Wilson and placed WR Jalen Guyton, DL Otito Ogbonnia and DL Austin Johnson on the active/PUP list.
WR Pokey Wilson passed his physical.
WR Jalen Guyton, DL Otito Ogbonnia and DL Austin Johnson declared Physically Unable to Perform.
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) July 26, 2023
Guyton, 26, wound up going undrafted out of North Texas back in 2019. He later signed on with the Cowboys, but lasted just a few months in Dallas before he was waived and signed to the Chargers practice squad.
He re-signed with Los Angeles as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022. Guyton was set to be a restricted free agent in 2023 when the Chargers declined to tender him an offer. However, Los Angeles later re-signed him to a new deal.
In 2022, Guyton appeared in three games for the Chargers and caught two of four targets for 64 yards and no touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!