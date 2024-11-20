Chargers Make Two Practice Squad Moves

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Los Angeles Chargers officially signed DB Emany Johnson to their practice squad and released TE McCallan Castles in a corresponding move, per the NFL Transactions wire. 

Chargers Helmet

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

  1. G Karsen Barnhart
  2. DL Christopher Hinton
  3. LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste
  4. WR Jaylen Johnson
  5. T Alex Leatherwood
  6. OLB Tre’Mon Morris-Brash
  7. DL CJ Okoye (International)
  8. RB Jaret Patterson
  9. WR Dez Fitzpatrick
  10. DB Eli Apple
  11. DB Tony Jefferson
  12. DB Shaun Wade
  13. CB Kendall Williamson
  14. LB Caleb Murphy
  15. TE Eric Tomlinson
  16. DB Dicaprio Bootle
  17. DB Emany Johnson

Johnson, 23, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada back in April. He was among Dallas’ roster cuts and re-signed with their practice squad. 

The Cowboys cut him loose in recent weeks. 

During his college career, Johnson appeared in 56 games and recorded 195 tackles, six tackles for loss, three interceptions, nine pass defenses, and one forced fumble. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply