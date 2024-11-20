Chargers Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers officially signed DB Emany Johnson to their practice squad and released TE McCallan Castles in a corresponding move, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

G Karsen Barnhart DL Christopher Hinton LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste WR Jaylen Johnson T Alex Leatherwood OLB Tre’Mon Morris-Brash DL CJ Okoye (International) RB Jaret Patterson WR Dez Fitzpatrick DB Eli Apple DB Tony Jefferson DB Shaun Wade CB Kendall Williamson LB Caleb Murphy TE Eric Tomlinson DB Dicaprio Bootle DB Emany Johnson

Johnson, 23, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada back in April. He was among Dallas’ roster cuts and re-signed with their practice squad.

The Cowboys cut him loose in recent weeks.

During his college career, Johnson appeared in 56 games and recorded 195 tackles, six tackles for loss, three interceptions, nine pass defenses, and one forced fumble.