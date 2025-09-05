Chargers Officially Elevate Two From PS For Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they elevated LS Rick Lovato and OT Foster Sarell from their practice squad to the active roster for Week 1.

we’ve elevated LS rick lovato + T foster sarell from the practice squad for #KCvsLAC pic.twitter.com/qLxTA6QXTY — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 5, 2025

Sarell, 27, went undrafted out of Stanford back in 2021. He caught on with the Ravens and was among their final roster cuts before being signed back to the practice squad.

After five days on Baltimore’s practice squad, Sarell was let go and caught on with the Giants’ practice squad only to be cut once again after seven days.

The Chargers signed Sarell but he did not appear for the team in 2021, signing a futures deal with them in 2022. He was a member of the practice squad after being let go during roster cuts and eventually made his way on to the team’s active roster.

Sarell signed with the Commanders in March but was among their final roster cuts. The Chargers added him to their practice squad soon after.

In 2024, Sarell appeared in 11 games for the Chargers after making 17 appearances in 2023 and seven in 2022 with three starts.