Chargers Place S Derwin James On Suspended List

The Los Angeles Chargers have placed S Derwin James on the suspended list, per the NFL transaction wire.

James won’t count against their active roster while he serves his one-game suspension for violating the NFL’s health and safety rules for players.

James, 28, is the former 17th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He finished the fourth year of a four-year, $12.388 million dollar rookie contract that included a $7.090 million dollar signing bonus.

The Chargers then picked up his fifth-year option back in April of 2021, meaning James had one year left on his current deal and was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

He returned in 2021 after missing all but five games of the 2019 season and missed the entire 2020 season due to injury. James later signed a four-year, $76.4 million extension with the Chargers back in 2022.

In 2024, James has appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded 21 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.