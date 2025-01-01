Chargers Place S Elijah Molden On IR

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have placed S Elijah Molden on injured reserve.

we’ve placed DB Elijah Molden on injured reserve — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 1, 2025

This unfortunately could end Molden’s season, as he must miss four games before he’s eligible to return.

There’s one game left in the regular season, so the soonest Molden could be brought back off IR is the Super Bowl if the Chargers make it that far.

Molden, 25, was a three-year starter at Washington and was named first-team All-Pac 12 in 2020. The Titans drafted Molden with pick No. 100 in the third round of the 2021 draft.

Molden signed a four-year deal worth $4,785,850 million with an $840,618 signing bonus. He was in the final year of that deal when the Titans traded him to the Chargers coming out of the preseason for a late-round pick.

In 2024, Molden appeared in 15 games for the Chargers and recorded 75 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions and seven pass defenses.