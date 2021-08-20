Chargers Place S Nasir Adderley & CB Ryan Smith On COVID-19 List, Re-Sign WR Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Friday that they’ve placed S Nasir Adderley and Ryan Smith on the COVID-19 list and re-signed WR Michael Bandy.
Adderley, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $4,732,116 rookie contract that included a $1,461,540 signing bonus.
In 2020, Nasir Adderley appeared in 15 games for the Chargers and recorded 69 tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery and three pass deflections.
