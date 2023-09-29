Chargers Placing C Corey Linsley On IR With Heart-Related Issue

According to Daniel Popper, the Chargers are placing C Corey Linsley on injured reserve on Saturday due to a non-emergent heat-related medical issue.

Linsley, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers back in 2014. He was finishing out the final year of his four-year, $2,405,000 contract that included a $1,797,000 base salary when he signed a three-year, $25.5 million extension with the Packers in 2017.

After finishing his contract in Green Bay, Linsley signed a five-year, $62.5 million deal with the Chargers in 2021.

In 2023, Linsley has appeared in three games and started each time.