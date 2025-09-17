Chargers Placing OLB Khalil Mack On Injured Reserve

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh announced the team will be placing OLB Khalil Mack on injured reserve, per Kris Rhim.

The veteran avoided a season-ending injury despite dislocating his elbow in Monday night’s game against the Raiders, but evidently will need at least four games to recover and return to the field.

Mack, 34, is a former first-round pick by Raiders back in 2014 out of Buffalo. Mack played out the final year of his four-year, $18,677,002 deal and the Raiders picked up his fifth-year option.

The Raiders later traded Mack to the Bears in a deal that included two first-round picks. Mack signed a six-year, $141 million extension that included $90 million guaranteed with Chicago.

In 2022, Mack was dealt to the Chargers in exchange for draft compensation after four seasons in Chicago. After finishing out the remainder of his contract, Mack re-upped with the Chargers on a one-year, $18 million deal for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Mack has appeared in two games for the Chargers, recording two total tackles and a sack.