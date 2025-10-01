Chargers Promote OT Foster Sarell, Sign OT Bobby Hart

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they promoted OT Foster Sarell to the active roster.

They filled his spot on the practice squad by signing OT Bobby Hart.

Sarell, 27, went undrafted out of Stanford back in 2021. He caught on with the Ravens and was among their final roster cuts before being signed back to the practice squad.

After five days on Baltimore’s practice squad, Sarell was let go and caught on with the Giants’ practice squad only to be cut once again after seven days.

The Chargers signed Sarell but he did not appear for the team in 2021, signing a futures deal with them in 2022. He was a member of the practice squad after being let go during roster cuts and eventually made his way onto the team’s active roster.

Sarell signed with the Commanders in March but was among their final roster cuts. The Chargers brought him back to the practice squad.

In 2024, Sarell appeared in 11 games for the Chargers after making 17 appearances in 2023 and seven in 2022 with three starts.

Hart, 31, is a former seventh-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,351,588 contract when the Giants waived him with an injury designation in late 2017.

Hart was signed by the Bengals in February for the 2018 season and returned to Cincinnati on a three-year, $21 million in 2019. However, the Bengals opted to release him in 2021.

Hart signed a one-year deal with the Bills for the 2021 season. Buffalo cut him coming out of the preseason and he landed with the Dolphins practice squad briefly before being cut and returning to the Bills on the practice squad.

From there, the Titans signed Hart to their active roster. He was waived and signed again to Tennessee’s practice squad before the Bills signed him back to their active roster. Buffalo re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2022 season and Detroit signed him to a one-year deal for the 2023 season.

Hart signed with the Commanders’ practice squad in October 2024 and was elevated once. He returned on a futures deal with Washington this offseason.

In 2022, Hart appeared in 15 games for the Bills with no starts.