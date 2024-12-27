Chargers Promote Two Players From Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they officially elevated S Eddie Jackson and S Kendall Williamson from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 17.

we’ve activated RB J.K. Dobbins from reserve/injured + other roster moves ahead of #LACvsNE → https://t.co/nOYLkfwFdt pic.twitter.com/IPLLq1Zg8T — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 27, 2024

Jackson, 30, was a fourth-round pick of the Bears back in 2017 out of Alabama. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.067 million contract when he agreed to a four-year, $58.4 million extension with the Bears.

Jackson was due to make a base salary of $14 million in the final year of that deal in 2024 but was cut loose back in February. He then went on to sign with Baltimore in July 2024 but wound up being waived by the team.

He signed to Los Angeles’ practice squad earlier this week.

In 2024, Jackson has appeared in nine games for the Ravens and recorded 30 total tackles and one pass defended.