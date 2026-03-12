Chargers Re-Signing LB Denzel Perryman To One-year Deal

The Los Angeles Chargers are re-signing LB Denzel Perryman to a one-year contract, according to Ian Rapoport.

Perryman, 33, was a second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.776 million contract before returning to the Chargers on a two-year, $12 million deal in 2019.

Perryman later agreed to a restructured contract that paid him up to $6,487,500 for the 2020 season. Perryman signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Panthers in 2021 but was traded to the Raiders in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick.

He finished his contract and signed on with the Texans as an unrestricted free agent before joining Los Angeles on a one-year deal the last two off-seasons.

In 2025, Perryman appeared in 10 games for the Chargers and recorded 47 total tackles, four tackles for loss and three passes defended.