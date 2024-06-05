Chargers Release C Corey Linsley

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have released C Corey Linsley on Wednesday.

Linsley said back in January that he has a “99 percent chance” of retiring this offseason. He later agreed to a restructured deal to create $10 million in cap space for Los Angeles as he prepared for retirement.

Linsley missed the majority of the season with an issue related to his heart. Given his age and that he’s made a significant amount of money already, it makes sense for him to walk away.

Linsley, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers back in 2014. He was finishing out the final year of his four-year, $2,405,000 contract that included a $1,797,000 base salary when he signed a three-year, $25.5 million extension with the Packers in 2017.

After finishing his contract in Green Bay, Linsley signed a five-year, $62.5 million deal with the Chargers in 2021.

In 2023, Linsley appeared in three games for the Chargers at center.