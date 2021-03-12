Chargers Release LB Malik Jefferson

Nate Bouda
The Los Angeles Chargers announced Friday that they’ve released LB Malik Jefferson along with veteran G Trai Turner

Malik Jefferson

Jefferson, 24, is a former third-round pick by the Bengals back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $3,383,728 contract that includes a $923,728 signing bonus.

The Bengals waived Jefferson last year and he was later claimed by the Browns. He had a brief stint with the Chargers before catching on with the Titans.

From there, Jefferson returned to the Chargers a few weeks into the regular season last year and was eventually promoted to the active roster. 

In 2020, Jefferson appeared in 13 games for the Chargers and recorded three tackles. 

