Chargers Release OLB Jessie Lemonier

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Los Angeles Chargers are releasing OLB Jessie Lemonier.

This is the first of many cuts the Chargers need to make before Tuesday’s deadline to get the roster down to 53 players.

Lemonier, 24, signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2020. After getting waived in September, Lemonier spent the season bouncing back and forth between the Chargers’ practice squad and active roster.

In 2020, Lemonier played five games for the Chargers, recording two tackles.