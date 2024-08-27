Chargers Releasing OT Alex Leatherwood

Tom Pelissero reports that the Chargers are releasing OT Alex Leatherwood, a former first-round pick of the Raiders.

Leatherwood, 25, was a three-year starter at Alabama and was named a unanimous All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2020. He also won the Outland Trophy and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy. The Raiders drafted Leatherwood with pick No. 17 overall.

He signed a four-year, $14,391,562 contract with the Raiders that includes a $7,826,591 signing bonus. The Raiders had a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024, but was among their final roster cuts last year and was quickly claimed by the Bears.

Leatherwood signed with the Browns’ practice squad coming out of last year’s preseason and was cut loose in January before joining the Chargers this offseason.

In 2022, Leatherwood appeared in four games for the Bears.