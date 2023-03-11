Chargers Restructure Deals of LBs Joey Bosa & Khalil Mack, Create $25.99M In Cap Space

According to Field Yates, the Chargers have restructured the deals of linebackers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack in order to create $25.99 million in cap space.

Bosa, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2016. He finished his four-year, $25.8 million rookie contract, and Los Angeles wound up exercising his fifth-year option.

Bosa was set to play out the 2020 season under the fifth-year option when he agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension with the Chargers.

In 2022, Bosa appeared in five games for the Chargers and recorded eight tackles, two and a half sacks, and a forced fumble.