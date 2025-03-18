Chargers Sign C Andre James

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed former Raiders center Andre James to an undisclosed contract.

holdin’ it down we’ve signed C Andre James → https://t.co/Lg8H60kuls pic.twitter.com/CYgshWs5ot — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) March 18, 2025

It’s worth mentioning that signing him won’t impact the team’s compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

James, 27, wound up going undrafted out of UCLA back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his rookie contract when he signed a multi-year extension with the Raiders in 2021.

He later agreed to a restructured deal in March of 2022, setting his cap hit to $1.58 million. The Raiders re-signed James to a three-year, $24 million contract last year.

James was released by the Raiders this offseason.

In 2024, James appeared in 13 games for the Raiders, making 11 starts for them at center.

