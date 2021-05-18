Chargers Sign Fourth-Round OLB Chris Rumph

The Chargers have signed fourth-round OLB Chris Rumph to his rookie deal, per the NFL’s transaction wire.
Rumph is the sixth member of Los Angeles’ 2021 draft class to ink their deal.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Rashawn Slater
|OT
|2
|Asante Samuel Jr
|CB
|Signed
|3
|Josh Palmer
|WR
|3
|Tre’ McKitty
|TE
|4
|Chris Rumph II
|EDGE
|Signed
|5
|Brendan Jaimes
|G
|Signed
|6
|Nick Niemann
|LB
|Signed
|6
|Larry Rountree
|RB
|Signed
|7
|Mark Webb
|DB
|Signed
Rumph, 22, was drafted by the Chargers in the fourth round out of Duke. He is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $4,233,542 that includes a $753,542 signing bonus.
During his college career, Rumph recorded 125 total tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and five pass defenses in 36 games.
