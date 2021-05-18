Chargers Sign Fourth-Round OLB Chris Rumph

The Chargers have signed fourth-round OLB Chris Rumph to his rookie deal, per the NFL’s transaction wire.

Rumph is the sixth member of Los Angeles’ 2021 draft class to ink their deal.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Rashawn Slater OT 2 Asante Samuel Jr CB Signed 3 Josh Palmer WR 3 Tre’ McKitty TE 4 Chris Rumph II EDGE Signed 5 Brendan Jaimes G Signed 6 Nick Niemann LB Signed 6 Larry Rountree RB Signed 7 Mark Webb DB Signed

Rumph, 22, was drafted by the Chargers in the fourth round out of Duke. He is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $4,233,542 that includes a $753,542 signing bonus.

During his college career, Rumph recorded 125 total tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and five pass defenses in 36 games.