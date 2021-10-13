Chargers Sign LB Nate Hall To Practice Squad, Cut DL Andrew Brown

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they have signed LB Nate Hall to their practice squad and released DL Andrew Brown in a corresponding move.

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

WR Michael Bandy RB Darius Bradwell LB Cole Christiansen DB Ben Deluca LB Emeke Egbule NT Breiden Fehoko G Nathan Gilliam G Ryan Hunter TE Hunter Kampmoyer WR Jason Moore WR Joe Reed (Injured) WR Austin Proehl CB Kiondre Thomas WR Maurice Ffrench LB Josh Watson LB Nate Hall

Hall, 25, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived by Dallas coming out of the preseason and signed to the Bills practice squad.

Hall bounced on and off Buffalo’s practice squad until signing with the Texans’ practice squad in December. He was among Houston’s final roster cuts coming out of training camp and re-signed to the taxi squad shortly after.

The Texans waived in August and he was claimed by the Panthers. However, he was released with an injury settlement after a few weeks.

In 2020, Hall appeared in 10 games for the Texans and recorded seven total tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.