Chargers Sign RB Larry Rountree & OLB Jeremiah Attaochu To PS

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed OLB Jeremiah Attaochu and RB Larry Rountree III to their practice squad.
The Chargers’ practice squad now consists of:
- T Zack Bailey
- CB Kemon Hall
- TE Hunter Kampmoyer
- OLB Carlo Kemp
- S Raheem Layne
- LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams
- WR Joe Reed
- DB Mark Webb Jr.
- WR John Hightower
- K Taylor Bertolet (injured)
- DB Michael Jacquet
- DT Christopher Hinton
- OT Austen Pleasants
- DT David Moa
- WR Keelan Doss
- OLB Jeremiah Attaochu
- RB Larry Rountree III
Rountree, 24, was a sixth-round pick by the Chargers out of Missouri in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the team and played his way onto the active roster as a rookie but was among their final roster cuts this offseason.
The Chargers later signed Rountree to their practice squad before calling him up in recent weeks. He was let go last week.
In 2021, Rountree appeared in 12 games for the Chargers and had 36 carries for 87 yards (2.4 YPC) and one touchdown. He also caught one pass for -1 yards.
