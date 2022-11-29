Chargers Sign RB Larry Rountree & OLB Jeremiah Attaochu To PS

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed OLB Jeremiah Attaochu and RB Larry Rountree III to their practice squad.

The Chargers’ practice squad now consists of:

T Zack Bailey CB Kemon Hall TE Hunter Kampmoyer OLB Carlo Kemp S Raheem Layne LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams WR Joe Reed DB Mark Webb Jr. WR John Hightower K Taylor Bertolet (injured) DB Michael Jacquet DT Christopher Hinton OT Austen Pleasants DT David Moa WR Keelan Doss OLB Jeremiah Attaochu RB Larry Rountree III

Rountree, 24, was a sixth-round pick by the Chargers out of Missouri in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the team and played his way onto the active roster as a rookie but was among their final roster cuts this offseason.

The Chargers later signed Rountree to their practice squad before calling him up in recent weeks. He was let go last week.

In 2021, Rountree appeared in 12 games for the Chargers and had 36 carries for 87 yards (2.4 YPC) and one touchdown. He also caught one pass for -1 yards.