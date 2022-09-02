Chargers Sign RB Larry Rountree To Practice Squad

According to Doug Kyed, the Chargers re-signed RB Larry Rountree for their practice squad.

He was among their final roster cuts this week.

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

Rountree, 23, was a sixth-round pick by the Chargers out of Missouri in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the team and played his way onto the active roster as a rookie but was among their final roster cuts this offseason.

In 2021, Rountree appeared in 12 games for the Chargers and had 36 carries for 87 yards (2.4 YPC) and one touchdown. He also caught one pass for -1 yards.