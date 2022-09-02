Chargers Sign RB Larry Rountree To Practice Squad

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Doug Kyed, the Chargers re-signed RB Larry Rountree for their practice squad. 

Chargers Logo

He was among their final roster cuts this week. 

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes: 

  1. T Zack Bailey
  2. WR Michael Bandy
  3. DL Christian Covington
  4. DL Joe Gaziano
  5. CB Kemon Hall
  6. CB Michael Jacquet
  7. TE Hunter Kampmoyer
  8. OLB Carlo Kemp
  9. S Raheem Layne
  10. LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams
  11. WR Jason Moore Jr.
  12. WR Joe Reed
  13. T Foster Sarell
  14. DB Mark Webb Jr.
  15. RB Larry Rountree

Rountree, 23, was a sixth-round pick by the Chargers out of Missouri in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the team and played his way onto the active roster as a rookie but was among their final roster cuts this offseason. 

In 2021, Rountree appeared in 12 games for the Chargers and had 36 carries for 87 yards (2.4 YPC) and one touchdown. He also caught one pass for -1 yards.

