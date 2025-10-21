Chargers Sign RB Trayveon Williams Among Three Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed LS Rick Lovato to the active roster.

In correspondence, the Chargers placed DL Otito Ogbonnia on injured reserve. Additionally, the Chargers signed RB Trayveon Williams to the practice squad.

Williams, 28, was a sixth-round pick by the Bengals out of Texas A&M back in 2019. He finished out his rookie deal with the team before re-signing to a one-year, $850,000 contract in 2022.

The Bengals once again brought Williams back on another one-year contract for 2023 and 2024, but they released Williams after camp last year. He caught on with the Browns in August but was released from the practice squad before the season started.

In 2024, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals but spent most of his time on special teams.