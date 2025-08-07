Chargers Sign TE Thomas Yassmin Among Two Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed TE Thomas Yassmin to a contract.

In correspondence, the Chargers have waived TE Jordan Petaia with an injury designation. Yassmin joins Los Angeles as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program.

Yassmin, 25, played six seasons at Utah and appeared in 47 games, where he totaled 396 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He went undrafted in the 2024 draft but caught on with the Broncos practice squad for the year.

Yassmin hails from Sydney, Australia and played rugby and basketball at The Scots College in New South Wales, Australia.